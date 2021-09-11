Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

