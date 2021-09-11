Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

