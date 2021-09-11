Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

