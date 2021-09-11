Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 133.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.