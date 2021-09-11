BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MELI opened at $1,847.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,716.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,563.83. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

