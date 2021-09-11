Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

