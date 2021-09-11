Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 86 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $343.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $249.34 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day moving average is $318.51.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

