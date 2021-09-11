BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -153.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $457,070.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,227 shares of company stock worth $7,557,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

