BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 858,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $11,527,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

