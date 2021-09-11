BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $301.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.