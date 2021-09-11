Camden National Bank Purchases 632 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

