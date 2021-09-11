Camden National Bank Has $298,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 19.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.