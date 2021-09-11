Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 10,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

