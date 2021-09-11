Camden National Bank Takes $209,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

