Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 55,800 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

