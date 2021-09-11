Duality Advisers LP Has $1.22 Million Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1,085.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

BVN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.