Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

