Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,326.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

