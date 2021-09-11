Security National Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

