Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $50,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

