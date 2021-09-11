Security National Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

