Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $288.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average is $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

