CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Cap of $451,209.31

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $451,209.31 and $4,827.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $59.24 or 0.00130049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

