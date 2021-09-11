Project Inverse (XIV) Tops One Day Volume of $3,443.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $690,556.86 and approximately $3,443.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

