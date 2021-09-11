CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $14.37

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.37 or 0.00031551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2,215.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,570.51 or 1.00045021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

