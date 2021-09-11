Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$50.40

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.25 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

