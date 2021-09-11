23,326 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,419,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.40 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.