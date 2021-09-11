Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Advaxis worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

