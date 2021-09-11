19,959 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.