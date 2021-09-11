Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $251.02.

