Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

