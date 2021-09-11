Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $97,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $184.55 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.