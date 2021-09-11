Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5,804.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,008,000 after purchasing an additional 229,106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

