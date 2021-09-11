Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

