Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $325.50 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $138.07 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

