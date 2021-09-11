Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 242.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

