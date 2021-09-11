Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.