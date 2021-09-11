Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.30. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

