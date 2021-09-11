The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

