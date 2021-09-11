Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

