Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

