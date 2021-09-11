Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

