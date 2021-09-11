Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.