Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,396,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

