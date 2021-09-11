Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $23,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.