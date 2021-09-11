Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $102,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $300.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.