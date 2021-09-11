Hancock Whitney Corp Has $572,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 735.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Omnicell by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.