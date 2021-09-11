Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Anthem stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.