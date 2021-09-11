AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,633 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

