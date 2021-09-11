Insider Buying: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,011,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,281.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LWAY opened at $5.18 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.99.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
